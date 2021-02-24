REBusinessOnline

Crescent Real Estate Reveals Plans for $250M Mixed-Use Project in Fort Worth

Crescent Real Estate's new project in Fort Worth's Cultural District will be located adjacent to the city's storied museums, Dickies Arena and Will Rogers Coliseum.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Crescent Real Estate has revealed plans for a new mixed-use project in Fort Worth’s Cultural District that is valued at $250 million, according to The Dallas Morning News. Current plans call for 175 residential units, a 200-room boutique hotel and a 160,000-square-foot office building that will house the headquarters of tenants such as Goff Capital, Canyon Ranch and Contango Oil & Gas. Crescent Real Estate also plans to move its headquarters into the new office building. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and to be complete in mid-2023.

