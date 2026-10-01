Crescent Real Estate Sells Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia for $220M

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Crescent Real Estate LLC has sold The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room hotel within the Avalon mixed-use campus in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. A joint venture featuring Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group purchased the hotel for $220 million, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Crescent has owned the hotel, which was delivered in 2018, since September 2020. Eastdil Secured represented Crescent in the disposition. HEI Hotels & Resorts was The Hotel at Avalon’s previous operator.