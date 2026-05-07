Thursday, May 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
NOVEL Richland Creek will feature direct trailhead access to the Richland Creek Greenway.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Crescent, Stockbridge Capital Break Ground on 277-Unit Apartment Development in West Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Crescent Communities has broken ground on NOVEL Richland Creek, a 277-unit multifamily development located in west Nashville. The Charlotte-based firm is co-developing the community with San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group, which owns the adjacent Lion’s Head Village, a shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s.

Designed by KTGY, NOVEL Richland Creek will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 4,800 square feet of retail space and direct trailhead access to the Richland Creek Greenway. Amenities will include a lobby with a café and wine bar, maker and wellness spaces, coworking and book club room areas, a rooftop pool and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

The design-build team includes ESG (interior design), EM Structural (structural engineer), Lighthouse Engineering (MEP engineer), Barge Civil Associates (civil engineer) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architect). J.P. Morgan provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing to Crescent and Stockbridge Capital.

You may also like

High Street, Tokyu Break Ground on 281-Unit Multifamily...

PAGEWOOD Buys 14,000 SF Office, Retail Building in...

Continental Realty Acquires 14-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $79M Refinancing for Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16.5M Sale of Upper...

Marx Realty Underway on 58,000 SF Retail Expansion...

Newmark Brokers $28M Sale of Office Building in...

Ryan Cos., Strata Equity Group Open VAYA on...

Lincoln Breaks Ground on Office-to-Industrial Redevelopment Near Phoenix...