Crescent, Stockbridge Capital Break Ground on 277-Unit Apartment Development in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Crescent Communities has broken ground on NOVEL Richland Creek, a 277-unit multifamily development located in west Nashville. The Charlotte-based firm is co-developing the community with San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group, which owns the adjacent Lion’s Head Village, a shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s.

Designed by KTGY, NOVEL Richland Creek will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 4,800 square feet of retail space and direct trailhead access to the Richland Creek Greenway. Amenities will include a lobby with a café and wine bar, maker and wellness spaces, coworking and book club room areas, a rooftop pool and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

The design-build team includes ESG (interior design), EM Structural (structural engineer), Lighthouse Engineering (MEP engineer), Barge Civil Associates (civil engineer) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architect). J.P. Morgan provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing to Crescent and Stockbridge Capital.