Crescit Capital Strategies Arranges $21.8M Acquisition Loan for 220,000 SF Retail Property in Marysville, Washington
MARYSVILLE, WASH. — Crescit Capital Strategies has closed a $21.8 million fixed-rate bridge loan for the acquisition of a shopping center located in Marysville. A private seller sold the asset to a private buyer for an undisclosed price.
Crescit originated the four-year loan with a one-year extension option. The lender was not disclosed.
The grocery-anchored property features 220,000 square feet of retail space.
