Cresilon Signs 55,000 SF Life Sciences Lease Expansion at Industry City in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Biotechnology firm Cresilon has signed a 55,000-square-foot life sciences lease expansion at Industry City in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park area. Cresilon, which focuses on hemostatic technologies that improve wound care, is effectively doubling its headquarters footprint at the 6 million-square-foot mixed-use development via a 10-year deal. Josh Pernice of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jeff Fein internally represented the landlord, a partnership between Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon.