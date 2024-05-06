Cress Capital Acquires 24-Story Office Building in Downtown Denver

DENVER — Cress Capital has acquired The 410, a 24-story office building in downtown Denver, for an undisclosed price. Situated at 410 17th St., the property consists of 440,000 square feet of office space and a detached eight-story parking structure. The building underwent a major renovation in 2021 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference and training facilities, an outdoor tenant lounge and a coffee bar. Cress, in collaboration with Denver-based E2M Ventures, acquired the loan on the property earlier this year and subsequently negotiated a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure with the prior owner.