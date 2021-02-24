REBusinessOnline

Cress Capital Sells Two Industrial Properties in Fort Collins for $30.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — An affiliate of Cress Capital has completed the disposition of two single-story R&D buildings in Fort Collins. An undisclosed buyer acquired the properties for $30.6 million.

Located at 1625 Sharp Point Drive and 24224 Midpoint Drive, the assets offer a total of 115,627 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, Advanced Energy Industries fully occupied both facilities on a long-term basis. Cress originally acquired the properties in May 2017 as part of a 23-buliding portfolio in the Prospect East Business Park.

Jeremy Ballenger, Jim Bolt, Tyler Carner, Will Pike and Pete Kelly of CBRE represented Cress Capital in the transaction.

