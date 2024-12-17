Cresset, Fidelis Break Ground on 252-Unit Multifamily Project in Willis, Texas

WILLIS, TEXAS — A newly formed joint venture between Chicago-based Cresset Real Estate Partners and Houston-based Fidelis has broken ground on a 252-unit multifamily project in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston. The nine-building development will be known as Fidelis Willis and will be located within the Moran Ranch master-planned community along the I-45 corridor. Fidelis Willis will consist of 120 one-bedroom units, 114 two-bedroom apartments and 18 three-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, game room and a dog park. Construction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026.