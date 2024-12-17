Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
FIdelis-Willis
FIdelis Willis will have nine buildings, each of which will rise three stories, for a total of about 250,000 square feet of rentable space across 252 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Cresset, Fidelis Break Ground on 252-Unit Multifamily Project in Willis, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WILLIS, TEXAS — A newly formed joint venture between Chicago-based Cresset Real Estate Partners and Houston-based Fidelis has broken ground on a 252-unit multifamily project in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston. The nine-building development will be known as Fidelis Willis and will be located within the Moran Ranch master-planned community along the I-45 corridor. Fidelis Willis will consist of 120 one-bedroom units, 114 two-bedroom apartments and 18 three-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, game room and a dog park.  Construction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026. 

You may also like

AMLI Residential Buys Midway Square Shopping Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 112-Room Hotel...

Avison Young Negotiates 27,200 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale of 20,175 SF...

Subtext, Kayne Anderson to Break Ground on 1,332-Bed...

MDH Partners Completes Two Metro Charlotte Industrial Buildings...

Global Holdings to Undertake $30M Renovation of Midtown...

Nuveen Green Capital Provides $11.8M C-PACE Loan for...

Connect55+ Begins Leasing 128-Unit Active Adult Community in...