Cresset Partners, Diversified Real Estate Capital Join Forces

Posted on by in Hospitality, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Multifamily, Office

CHICAGO — Cresset Partners and Diversified Real Estate Capital have formed a partnership of their real estate groups, expanding Cresset’s real estate investment platform. The partnership formalizes and builds upon the existing relationship between the two companies, which have sourced, structured, capitalized and executed $1.6 billion in real estate projects since 2019. The combined entity, which is named Cresset Real Estate Partners, will target institutional-quality investment opportunities in a variety of asset types, including multifamily, office, industrial and hospitality.