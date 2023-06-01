Crest Residential Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Multifamily Development in Palm Coast, Florida

PALM COAST, FLA. — Crest Residential has broken ground on Wilton Palm Coast, a 251-unit multifamily project located on Brookhaven Drive in Palm Coast.

Upon completion, the community will offer units ranging from 671 to 1,517 square feet in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor entertainment and dining spaces, a car wash station, bike storage, a fenced dog area and a pet spa. Additionally, the property will feature a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, business center, conference room, coworking lounge and coffee bar.

Preleasing is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of next year.