Crestlight Capital Acquires 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio Near Detroit Metro Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

BELLEVILLE AND ROMULUS, MICH. — Crestlight Capital, in partnership with Sabal Investment Holdings, has acquired a four-property industrial portfolio totaling 1.1 million square feet near the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. The purchase price was undisclosed. The buildings are located at 7525 and 6505 Cogswell St. in Romulus and 41133 and 41199 Van Born Road in Belleville. They are fully leased to various tenants. Crestlight has retained Dan Labes, Jack Coury and Chris Hill of Newmark to manage and lease the buildings.





