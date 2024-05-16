Thursday, May 16, 2024
Acquisitions Georgia Industrial Southeast

Crestlight, GEM Realty Capital Acquire 1.2 MSF Warehouse Near Savannah

by John Nelson

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — A partnership between Crestlight Capital and GEM Realty Capital has acquired Savannah Portside II, a newly constructed, 1.2 million-square-foot industrial distribution warehouse located in Bloomingdale, roughly 14 miles northeast of Savannah. In September 2023, the partnership purchased the adjacent Savannah Portside I building.

Together, the properties, which are located at 201 and 301 Savannah Portside International Parkway, total 2.3 million square feet. Two undisclosed tenants fully occupy the buildings. CBRE will manage and lease both properties on behalf of Crestlight and GEM.

