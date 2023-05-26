Friday, May 26, 2023
The 279,188-square-foot office property is located in Denver.
Crestone Partners Receives $66M Refinancing for Office Complex in Denver

by Jeff Shaw

DENVER — Crestone Partners has received a $66 million refinancing for a 279,188-square-foot office property in Denver. 

The asset consists of two interconnected, Class A office towers in Denver’s LoDo submarket. The space is nearly 95 percent leased to 13 tenants. There is also 25,188 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 467-space parking garage on the first and second floors. 

JLL’s Bob Flynn, Garth Tait, Dave Meares and Heidi McKernan represented the borrower and operator, Crestone Partners, to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an international correspondent life insurance company.

