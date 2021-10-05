REBusinessOnline

CRG Acquires 268 Acres for 4 MSF Industrial Development in Suburban Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Cubes-Mesa-Gateway-Mesa-AZ

The Cubes at Mesa Gateway in Mesa, Ariz., will feature up to 4 million square feet of speculative and build-to-suit industrial project.

MESA, ARIZ. — CRG has purchased a 268-acre site between E. Pecos and E. Germann roads in Mesa for the development of The Cubes at Mesa Gateway, an up-to 4 million-square-foot speculative and build-to-suit industrial project.

The project will offer multiple building and size configurations ranging from 250,000 square feet to 1.2 million square feet, with build-to-suit opportunities and options to buy improved lots.

Steve Larsen, Pat Harlan and Jason Moore of JLL will handle leasing for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews