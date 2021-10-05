CRG Acquires 268 Acres for 4 MSF Industrial Development in Suburban Phoenix

The Cubes at Mesa Gateway in Mesa, Ariz., will feature up to 4 million square feet of speculative and build-to-suit industrial project.

MESA, ARIZ. — CRG has purchased a 268-acre site between E. Pecos and E. Germann roads in Mesa for the development of The Cubes at Mesa Gateway, an up-to 4 million-square-foot speculative and build-to-suit industrial project.

The project will offer multiple building and size configurations ranging from 250,000 square feet to 1.2 million square feet, with build-to-suit opportunities and options to buy improved lots.

Steve Larsen, Pat Harlan and Jason Moore of JLL will handle leasing for the project.