CRG Begins Development of 245-Unit Apartment Project at Streets of St. Charles in Suburban St. Louis
ST. CHARLES, MO. — CRG has begun development of Chapter at The Streets, a 245-unit apartment complex at The Streets of St. Charles, a mixed-use property in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. CRG is building the five-story building in partnership with AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.
Chapter at The Streets will offer one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents starting at $1,400. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor deck, fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space and pet grooming station. The project team includes Chicago-based Humphreys & Partners Architects LP and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Brinkmann Constructors.
CRG’s Chapter-branded multifamily product is a national collection of upscale apartments. Chapter at The Streets is the third Chapter-branded project. The Streets of St. Charles is a 27-acre mixed-use development owned by Cullinan Properties Ltd.