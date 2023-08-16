Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Building D at The Cubes at Etna 70 will feature a clear height of 36 feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

CRG Begins Development of 250,020 SF Spec Distribution Center in Etna, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

ETNA, OHIO — CRG and an affiliate of its capital partner, LXP Industrial Trust, have begun development of a 250,020-square-foot speculative distribution center in Etna, an eastern suburb of Columbus. The project is known as Building D at The Cubes at Etna 70, a 305-acre industrial park near I-70. Building D will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 62 trailer stalls, 32 dock positions and a 60-foot speed bay. The property offers a 15-year, 100 percent tax abatement. Contegra Construction is the general contractor, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the architect. The industrial park has three remaining pad-ready sites. The Cubes is a North American industrial brand owned and developed by CRG.

You may also like

Xebec to Develop 3,300-Acre Manufacturing, Logistics Campus in...

Realty Capital Residential Begins Leasing 275-Unit Multifamily Project...

Talley Riggins Construction Expands Headquarters Facility in Richardson,...

RXR Inks 700,000 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension...

JLL Arranges $114M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $122M Construction Financing for...

Joint Venture to Develop 330-Unit Apartment Community in...

Atlanta Property Group Purchases 50,000 SF Industrial Building...

Heyday Opens 170-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Sun Prairie,...