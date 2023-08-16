CRG Begins Development of 250,020 SF Spec Distribution Center in Etna, Ohio

ETNA, OHIO — CRG and an affiliate of its capital partner, LXP Industrial Trust, have begun development of a 250,020-square-foot speculative distribution center in Etna, an eastern suburb of Columbus. The project is known as Building D at The Cubes at Etna 70, a 305-acre industrial park near I-70. Building D will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 62 trailer stalls, 32 dock positions and a 60-foot speed bay. The property offers a 15-year, 100 percent tax abatement. Contegra Construction is the general contractor, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the architect. The industrial park has three remaining pad-ready sites. The Cubes is a North American industrial brand owned and developed by CRG.