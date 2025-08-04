Monday, August 4, 2025
The Cubes at Cicero will be situated at 5401 W. Roosevelt Road.
CRG Begins Development of 85,680 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Cicero, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CICERO, ILL. — CRG has begun development of The Cubes at Cicero, an 85,680-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Cicero, just west of Chicago. The project at 5401 W. Roosevelt Road will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 16 dock-high loading doors, two drive-in doors and approximately 2,000 square feet of office space. Thomas Rodeno, Patrick Turner and Sean Austin of Colliers will market the development for lease. DSI is the general contractor. Lamar Johnson Collaborative, CRG’s integrated architecture and design firm, is the project architect.

