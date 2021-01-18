CRG, Bird Dog to Develop 5.5 MSF Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., the first building at The Cubes at Glendale will features 1.2 million square feet of speculative industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — CRG, in a joint venture with Phoenix-based Bird Dog Industrial, is developing The Cubes at Glendale, a 335-acre, up to 5.5 million-square-foot industrial park in at the intersection of Reems Road and Northern Avenue in Glendale.

The first phase of the project includes the construction of a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative warehouse with 40-foot clear heights, 213 dock doors, 50-foot by 56-foot column spacing and parking for 740 cars and 470 trailers.

Construction is slated to begin on March 1, with the firm having already acquired the first 260-acre parcel of land. Acquisition of the second parcel is expected to close in the second quarter.

Chicago-based Clayco, CRG’s parent company, will serve as builder, with Lamar Johnson Collaborative serving as architect for the first warehouse.

John Lydon of JLL represented CRG in the land acquisition, while Tony Lydon, also of JLL, represented the undisclosed seller. John Lydon and Bill Honsaker of JLL will handle leasing at The Cubes at Glendale.