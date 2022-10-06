REBusinessOnline

CRG Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial Project in Douglas, Massachusetts

The-Cubes-at-Gilboa-Douglas-Massachusetts

The Cubes at Gilboa Douglas, Massachusetts, is a project valued at $100 million that is expected to bring about 450 new jobs to the local economy. (image courtesy of Clayco/Lamar Johnson Collaborative)

DOUGLAS, MASS. — CRG, the development arm of Chicago-based construction engineering firm Clayco, has broken ground on The Cubes at Gilboa, a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project in Douglas, about 20 miles south of Worcester. The facility will be situated on 85 acres and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 171 dock doors, four drive-in doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 651 cars and 220 trailers. Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the project architect, and Clayco is the general contractor. Newmark is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for fall 2023.

