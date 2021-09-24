CRG Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Spec Distribution Facility in Etna, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Building E at The Cubes at Etna 70 is slated for completion in spring 2022.

ETNA, OHIO — CRG and its capital partner Lexington Realty Trust have broken ground on Building E at The Cubes at Etna 70 in Etna, about 20 miles east of Columbus. The more than 1 million-square-foot speculative distribution facility will be located at 9800 Schuster Way. Completion is slated for spring 2022. The building will feature a clear height of 40 feet and 108 dock positions. Contegra Construction is the general contractor and Lamar Johnson Collaborative, a subsidiary of CRG’s parent company, Clayco, is the architect. Jeff Lyons of CBRE will market the project for lease.

This is the second development at The Cubes at Etna 70, which encompasses 289 acres of former farmland that CRG and Lexington purchased in 2018. CRG completed development of a 1.2 million-square-foot build-to-suit for Kohl’s in 2020. Four sites remain available for development. All told, the site can accommodate up to 2 million square feet of additional construction.