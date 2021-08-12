CRG Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Country Club Hills, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, ILL. — CRG, the real estate development and investment arm of Chicago-based Clayco, has broken ground on The Cubes at Country Club Hills. The 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project is located at the intersection of I-57 and I-80 in Country Club Hills, about 25 miles south of Chicago. Completion of the 70-acre project is slated for the second quarter of 2022. The development is CRG’s first industrial project in the Chicago area and the first under the firm’s new fund, U.S. Logistics Fund II.

CRG’s integrated partner and architecture firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative designed The Cubes at Country Club Hills, and Clayco is serving as the general contractor. Larry Goldwasser, Colin Green and Ryan Klink of Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease. The property will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 239 trailer parking stalls, 128 exterior docks and 212 car parking spaces. The Cubes is CRG’s national industrial brand. There are roughly 18 million square feet of Cubes projects across the country, more than 10 million square feet of which has already been delivered.