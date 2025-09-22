CRG Breaks Ground on 364,102 SF Industrial Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — CRG has broken ground on The Cubes at Roosevelt & Kostner, a two-building, 364,102-square-foot industrial campus on a 20.8-acre site at the southwest corner of Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Co-developed in a joint venture with Related Midwest and 548 Development, the project will transform a long-vacant site into modern logistics facilities and community amenities, with the first buildings slated for completion in third-quarter 2026.

Plans call for two 182,051-square-foot Class A industrial buildings, each featuring a clear height of 36 feet. Together, the facilities will offer 54 dock-high loading doors, four drive-in doors, 323 car parking spaces and 84 trailer parking stalls. Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) and Ware Malcomb, the buildings will feature ESFR sprinkler systems and are proximate to I-290. General contractor DSI, in partnership with GMA Construction Group, is leading construction.

In addition to the industrial facilities, the development will include two community-focused amenities. The developers are donating two 5,000-square-foot community spaces, also designed by LJC and known as “Innovation Centers.” One building will be operated by Black Men United and the other will house the New Covenant Community Development Corp.

The project also includes new public green space. A 3-acre public park will adjoin the Innovation Center buildings. Designed by Site Design Group, the landscape will reintroduce native plant species, add more than 300 shade trees and introduce a fitness path. As part of the development’s sustainable design, rooftop solar panels will be installed on the industrial buildings that will generate clean electricity and help reduce utility costs for 500 low-income households on Chicago’s West Side.

Matthew Stauber, Thomas Rodeno, Patrick Turner and Caroline Atout of Colliers are the leasing agents for the project. New York Life Investments is a partner in the financing of the development. The city provided $8 million in tax-increment financing assistance and the land.