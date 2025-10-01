CRG Breaks Ground on 516-Bed Chapter Mifflin Student Housing Community Near University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON, WIS. — CRG has broken ground on Chapter Mifflin, a six-story, 516-bed student housing community in Madison’s Mifflin District adjacent to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. CRG assembled a 1.5-acre site of 12 contiguous parcels along West Washington Avenue and West Mifflin Street for the project and rezoned them for higher-density residential. Chapter Mifflin will offer 162 fully furnished units. Completion is slated for the 2027-28 academic year, with preleasing expected to commence in summer 2026.

Currently home to a mix of single-family residences and duplexes operating as student housing, the project site is a half mile from the Memorial Library and four blocks from the retail and entertainment offerings along the State Street corridor. Chapter Mifflin will offer a range of studio through five-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness center, study areas, outdoor courtyards, a fifth-floor terrace and secure parking garage.

Lamar Johnson Collaborative, a subsidiary of CRG’s parent company Clayco, designed the project, which will feature a public pedestrian connection. Wisconsin-based CG Schmidt will serve as general contractor. CRG worked with Alder Mike Verveer; Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development; Capitol Neighborhoods Inc.; and other local stakeholders on the project.