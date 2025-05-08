CRG Breaks Ground on 520,000 SF Industrial Facility in Lebanon, Tennessee

LEBANON, TENN. — CRG has broken ground on the first building within The Cubes at Sparta Pike, a 198-acre industrial park in Lebanon. Known as Building B, the new 520,000-square-foot facility will be the first of four buildings at the park and will feature 40-foot clear heights, staging bays with grade-level doors, deep truck courts, trailer storage, car parking, ESFR sprinklers and high-efficiency LED lighting.

The Cubes at Sparta Pike is situated within a mile of I-40 and roughly 24 miles from the Nashville International Airport and will accommodate up to 2.8 million square feet of Class A industrial space.

CRG has retained Jim Rodrigues and John Zeffery of Lee & Associates’ Nashville office to market and lease the development. The project team includes CRG’s parent company, Clayco, as the design-builder and Lamar Johnson Collaborative as the project architect. Construction at Building B is expected to be completed in early 2026.