CRG Buys Land Near University of Wisconsin-Madison, Plans 534-Bed Student Housing Development

Chapter at Madison will rise 10 stories in the Greenbush neighborhood.

MADISON, WIS. — CRG has purchased a land site near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus with plans to build a 534-bed student housing project named Chapter at Madison. Construction is expected to begin in December on the 10-story building. Completion is slated prior to the 2024-2025 academic year. Amenities will include a fitness center, private study spaces and conference rooms, a rooftop terrace and underground parking garage. The site is currently home to the former Buckingham’s Bar & Grill, Faith Community Bible Church, the former Fraboni’s Italian Specialties and Delicatessen and two rental houses. All the buildings have been acquired and are slated for demolition. Financing comes from Old National Bank, Johnson Bank and Bremer Bank.