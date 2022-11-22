REBusinessOnline

CRG Buys Land Near University of Wisconsin-Madison, Plans 534-Bed Student Housing Development

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Student Housing, Wisconsin

Chapter at Madison will rise 10 stories in the Greenbush neighborhood.

MADISON, WIS. — CRG has purchased a land site near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus with plans to build a 534-bed student housing project named Chapter at Madison. Construction is expected to begin in December on the 10-story building. Completion is slated prior to the 2024-2025 academic year. Amenities will include a fitness center, private study spaces and conference rooms, a rooftop terrace and underground parking garage. The site is currently home to the former Buckingham’s Bar & Grill, Faith Community Bible Church, the former Fraboni’s Italian Specialties and Delicatessen and two rental houses. All the buildings have been acquired and are slated for demolition. Financing comes from Old National Bank, Johnson Bank and Bremer Bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  