Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
410-S-900-East-SLC-UT
Chapter Salt Lake City will bring 693 beds to serve the students of the University of Utah.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingUtahWestern

CRG, Cole West Break Ground on 693-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Utah

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — CRG and Utah-based Cole West have broken ground on Chapter Salt Lake City, a six-story student housing community at 410 S. 900 East in Salt Lake City. LJC, an integrated architecture and engineering firm of CRG, designed the community.

Situated near the University of Utah, Chapter Salt Lake City will feature 251 studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom fully furnished units, totaling 693 beds. Shared amenities will include a fitness center with Pilates studio, a sauna, ski simulator, library and study spaces, a soda shop, rooftop lounge and rooftop pool and hot tub.

Construction is underway, with delivery slated for summer 2028.

You may also like

BridgeInvest Provides $57M Construction Loan for Frisco Multifamily Project

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $44M in Financing for...

Inland Buys 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Monument,...

Tacoma Public Schools Acquires Two-Building Industrial Property in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community...

Endeavor Breaks Ground on 1,009-Bed Student Housing Development...

Joint Venture to Develop $67M Multifamily Project in...

LEG, JM Zell Plan to Convert Former TSA...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing...