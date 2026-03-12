CRG, Cole West Break Ground on 693-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — CRG and Utah-based Cole West have broken ground on Chapter Salt Lake City, a six-story student housing community at 410 S. 900 East in Salt Lake City. LJC, an integrated architecture and engineering firm of CRG, designed the community.

Situated near the University of Utah, Chapter Salt Lake City will feature 251 studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom fully furnished units, totaling 693 beds. Shared amenities will include a fitness center with Pilates studio, a sauna, ski simulator, library and study spaces, a soda shop, rooftop lounge and rooftop pool and hot tub.

Construction is underway, with delivery slated for summer 2028.