The Cubes at French Lake offers convenient access to I-94 via the Dayton Parkway exchange.
CRG Completes 1 MSF Spec Industrial Development in Dayton, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DAYTON, MINN. — CRG has completed The Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial development in Dayton, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. The project marks Minnesota’s largest speculative industrial project to date, according to CBRE. Dan Swartz, James DePietro and Austin Lovin of CBRE are marketing the property for lease. The facility features a clear height of 40 feet, 652 parking spaces, 231 trailer parking spaces, 100 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 60-foot speed bays and a 185-foot-depth concrete truck court. The 65-acre project is located approximately 35 miles from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and offers convenient access to I-94 via the Dayton Parkway exchange. CRG’s integrated partner Lamar Johnson Collaborative served as the architect and its parent company, Clayco, was the design-builder. Construction began in 2022.

