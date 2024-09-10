Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Chapter Madison rises 10 stories in the Greenbush neighborhood of Madison.
CRG Delivers 534-Bed Chapter Madison Student Housing Development in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — CRG has completed Chapter Madison, a 534-bed student housing development neighboring the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Located in the heart of Madison’s historic Greenbush neighborhood and designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the 10-story project features 165 units in various floor plans ranging from studios to five bedrooms. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, private study spaces and a rooftop terrace. The development also features a cultural exhibit that pays homage to the area’s heritage through murals and a first-floor corridor display. Chapter Madison is fully leased.

