CRG Delivers, Sells 1.3 MSF Distribution Center in Upstate South Carolina

The building features a cross-dock configuration with 36-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system.

DUNCAN, S.C. — CRG, Clayco’s real estate division, has delivered and sold a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center within The Cubes at Inland 85 in Duncan. Situated less than two miles from Inland Port Greer, the facility was originally designed as a 500,280-square-foot speculative building but was expanded to fit the needs of the new tenant, an undisclosed Fortune 500 company. An affiliate of Lexington Realty Trust acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The building features a cross-dock configuration with 36-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. Lamar Johnson Collaborative designed the property, and Clayco served as the general contractor. CRG is the main developer of The Cubes. This is the first building to be delivered within The Cubes.