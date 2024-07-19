Friday, July 19, 2024
Cubes-at-Glendale-BuildingB-Glendale-AZ
Located in Glendale, Ariz., The Cubes at Glendale – Building B features 1.2 million square feet of industrial space.
CRG Divests of 1.2 MSF The Cubes at Glendale Warehouse Facility in Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — CRG has completed the sale of The Cubes at Glendale – Building B, an industrial warehouse facility in Glendale. Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 15301 W. Northern Ave., The Cubes at Glendale – Building 3 features 1.2 million square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space, 40-foot clear heights, loading, trailer parking, gated and secured concrete truck courts, substantial power, K25.2 ESFR sprinklers, moment framing, heavy industrial zoning and two existing groundwater wells within the park. At the time of sale, the facility was fully occupied.

Clayco, CRG’s parent company, served as design-builder and Lamar Johnson Collaborative, CRG’s subsidiary, served as architect.

Situated on 335 acres, The Cubes at Glendale features 4.8 million square feet of industrial space.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in the transaction.

