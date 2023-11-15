Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Chapter at Eugene will offer 302 beds near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.
CRG, Kenter Capital Break Ground on 302-Bed Chapter at Eugene Student Housing Development Near University of Oregon

by Amy Works

EUGENE, ORE. — A joint venture between CRG and Kenter Capital has broken ground on Chapter at Eugene, a 302-bed development located near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2024.

Upon completion, the community will offer 119 units in a mix of studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Units will feature bed-to-bath parity, contemporary furniture and smart televisions. Shared amenities are set to include a 5,000-square-foot rooftop deck with a dog run; dining areas and fire pits; a 12th-floor lounge with a demonstration kitchen and study rooms; state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room; resident storage; and a coffee lounge.

The community will also offer 50 parking spaces and bicycle storage. The development team for the project includes Jackson Main Architecture and John Hyland Construction Inc. Pre-leasing for the property is currently underway.

