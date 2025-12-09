CRG, Kenter Capital Break Ground on 491-Bed Chapter Alder Student Housing Community Near University of Oregon

EUGENE, ORE. — CRG and Kenter Capital have broken ground on Chapter Alder, a 15-story student housing property adjacent to the University of Oregon in Eugene. Located at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Alder Street, Chapter Alder will offer 491 beds in 133 fully furnished units in a mix of studio, one-, two-, four- and five-bedroom floor plans. Each residence will feature tech-forward finishes, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and high-speed internet.

Slated for delivery ahead of the fall 2027 academic term, the property will feature private and group study spaces, a fitness center, multiple outdoor social areas and a rooftop terrace with a hot tub and cold plunge, as well as an elevated outdoor patio with fire pits and grilling stations. Additionally, the property will offer secure parking, ample bike storage and 2,000 square feet of first-floor retail space. LJC, a subsidiary of CRG’s parent company, Clayco, designed the property.