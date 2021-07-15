REBusinessOnline

CRG, Landmark Break Ground on 678-Bed Student Housing Tower Near USC in Columbia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

The Standard

The Standard will include 247 fully furnished units totaling 678 beds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — CRG and Landmark Properties have broken ground on The Standard at Columbia, a 17-story student housing tower in Columbia. The property will be located on the corner of Washington and Assembly streets close to the University of South Carolina (USC). Construction is slated to be complete in fall 2023.

The Standard will include 247 fully furnished units totaling 678 beds. The student housing development will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments across nearly 443,000 square feet. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool, hot tub, grilling stations, jumbotron TV, fitness and wellness center, golf simulator, game-day lounge and group and private study lounge space. Preleasing will start in the fall of 2022.

Citizens Bank provided construction financing for the project. Lamar Johnson Collaborative designed the project, while CRG’s parent company, Clayco, will serve as the general contractor.

CRG is a privately held real estate development firm based in St. Louis.

