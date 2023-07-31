Monday, July 31, 2023
Chapter at The Streets rises five stories and includes 245 units.
CRG Opens Chapter at The Streets Luxury Apartments in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. CHARLES, MO. — CRG has opened Chapter at The Streets, a 245-unit luxury apartment community in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. The five-story property is located at 333 Mulholland Drive. Chapter at The Streets offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 504 to 1,141 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,475 to $2,390.

Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, pet grooming station, pool, sun deck and grilling stations. The community offers AT&T wireless connectivity in all common areas. Aligning with CRG’s mission to incorporate neighborhood-inspired artwork into its developments, Chapter at The Streets features a mural along the building’s parking garage co-designed by Media-Objectives and artist Wylie Caudill. The mural references the history and location of St. Charles.

The project is situated within The Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development, which spans 27 acres and features numerous retail, restaurant and entertainment offerings, including an eight-screen AMC movie theater. The Streets also houses office space, two hotels and public spaces. Residents of Chapter at The Streets also enjoy direct access to the 240-mile Katy Trail.

The project team included Chicago-based Humphreys & Partners Architects and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Brinkmann Constructors. St. Louis-based 2B Residential will oversee leasing and property management.

CRG’s Chapter-branded multifamily product is a national collection of upscale apartments. Chapter at The Streets marks the third Chapter-branded community and is part of CRG’s national residential development strategy, which aims to invest $1 billion in multifamily developments in first- and second-tier suburban markets throughout the U.S.

