CRG Opens Chapter at The Streets Luxury Apartments in Suburban St. Louis

ST. CHARLES, MO. — CRG has opened Chapter at The Streets, a 245-unit luxury apartment community in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. The five-story property is located at 333 Mulholland Drive. Chapter at The Streets offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 504 to 1,141 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,475 to $2,390.

Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, pet grooming station, pool, sun deck and grilling stations. The community offers AT&T wireless connectivity in all common areas. Aligning with CRG’s mission to incorporate neighborhood-inspired artwork into its developments, Chapter at The Streets features a mural along the building’s parking garage co-designed by Media-Objectives and artist Wylie Caudill. The mural references the history and location of St. Charles.

The project is situated within The Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development, which spans 27 acres and features numerous retail, restaurant and entertainment offerings, including an eight-screen AMC movie theater. The Streets also houses office space, two hotels and public spaces. Residents of Chapter at The Streets also enjoy direct access to the 240-mile Katy Trail.

The project team included Chicago-based Humphreys & Partners Architects and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Brinkmann Constructors. St. Louis-based 2B Residential will oversee leasing and property management.

CRG’s Chapter-branded multifamily product is a national collection of upscale apartments. Chapter at The Streets marks the third Chapter-branded community and is part of CRG’s national residential development strategy, which aims to invest $1 billion in multifamily developments in first- and second-tier suburban markets throughout the U.S.