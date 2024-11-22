Friday, November 22, 2024
The-Cubes-at-Alpha
The Cubes at Alpha will offer immediate access to I-78 and will be able to accommodate a variety of users, including e-commerce, distribution, third-party logistics and manufacturing companies.
CRG, PCCP Underway on 575,900 SF Industrial Park in Alpha, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ALPHA, N.J. — A joint venture between national investment and development firm CRG and Los Angeles-based PCCP is underway on construction of The Cubes at Alpha, a 575,900-square-foot industrial park that will be located in Northern New Jersey. The Cubes at Alpha will consist of two single-side-load buildings that will total 270,900 and 305,000 square feet on a 37-acre site. Both buildings will offer clear heights of 36 feet, ESFR sprinkler systems and dedicated space for trailer parking and/or outdoor storage. CRG’s parent company, Clayco, will serve as the design-build firm for the project, while Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the architect. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2025 completion.

