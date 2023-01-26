CRG Plans 12-Story Chapter at Eugene Student Housing Property Near University of Oregon

Adjacent to the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore., Chapter at Eugene will feature 302 student housing beds, a rooftop recreation deck, demonstration kitchen, fitness center, study rooms and bicycle parking.

EUGENE, ORE. — CRG and its partner Kenter Capital have secured the land and construction financing for Chapter at Eugene, a 12-story, 119-unit student housing community adjacent to the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. Construction is slated to begin later this month, with delivery scheduled for 2024 to coincide with the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

Located at 754 E. 13th Ave., the 302-bed Chapter at Eugene will offer a mix of studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, with preleasing scheduled to begin in early fall 2023. The furnished residences will feature wood-style flooring, kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, living rooms with smart TVs, and in-unit laundry.

Community amenities will include a 5,000-square-foot rooftop recreation deck with a dog run, dining areas and fire pits with seating, and a 12th-floor resident lounge with a demonstration kitchen and study rooms, as well as a fitness center, yoga room, study areas, resident storage and bicycle parking on the ground floor.

Byline Bank provided construction financing, Seattle-based Jackson Main Architecture served as architect and Springfield, Ore.-based John Hyland Construction is serving as general contractor.