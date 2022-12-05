CRG Plans 2.8 MSF Industrial Park in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Sitting on 200 acres in Lebanon, Tenn., The Cubes at Sparta Pike will feature four buildings and a total 2.8 million square feet.

LEBANON, TENN. — CRG has acquired a 200-acre site in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles outside of Nashville, to accommodate a 2.8 million-square-foot industrial park. Upon completion, the project — dubbed The Cubes at Sparta Pike — will comprise four buildings ranging in size from 250,000 to 1.4 million square feet each. Jim Rodrigues of Lee & Associates will handle leasing and marketing of the property on behalf of CRG.