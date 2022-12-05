CRG Plans 2.8 MSF Industrial Park in Metro Nashville
LEBANON, TENN. — CRG has acquired a 200-acre site in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles outside of Nashville, to accommodate a 2.8 million-square-foot industrial park. Upon completion, the project — dubbed The Cubes at Sparta Pike — will comprise four buildings ranging in size from 250,000 to 1.4 million square feet each. Jim Rodrigues of Lee & Associates will handle leasing and marketing of the property on behalf of CRG.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.