CRG Sells 311,920 SF Cubes at Emig Road Industrial Facility in York, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

CRG completed The Cubes at Emig Road in York in 2021. The project was built on a speculative basis and was roughly 40 percent leased at the time of sale.

YORK, PA. — National developer CRG has sold The Cubes at Emig Road, a 311,920-square-foot speculative industrial facility in York. The newly built, cross-dock warehouse sits on 29 acres and features a clear height of 36 feet, high-efficiency LED lighting, 29 dock doors, 149 car parking spaces and 27 trailer stalls. Approximately 125,000 square feet of the building is leased to DCL Logistics, a third-party logistics company based in Fremont, Calif. JLL is marketing the remainder of the space for lease. CRG’s parent company, Clayco, served as design-builder on the project, and its subsidiary, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, was the architect. The buyer was not disclosed.