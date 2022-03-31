CRG Sells 311,920 SF Cubes at Emig Road Industrial Facility in York, Pennsylvania
YORK, PA. — National developer CRG has sold The Cubes at Emig Road, a 311,920-square-foot speculative industrial facility in York. The newly built, cross-dock warehouse sits on 29 acres and features a clear height of 36 feet, high-efficiency LED lighting, 29 dock doors, 149 car parking spaces and 27 trailer stalls. Approximately 125,000 square feet of the building is leased to DCL Logistics, a third-party logistics company based in Fremont, Calif. JLL is marketing the remainder of the space for lease. CRG’s parent company, Clayco, served as design-builder on the project, and its subsidiary, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, was the architect. The buyer was not disclosed.
