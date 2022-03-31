REBusinessOnline

CRG Sells 311,920 SF Cubes at Emig Road Industrial Facility in York, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Cubes-at-Emig-Road-York

CRG completed The Cubes at Emig Road in York in 2021. The project was built on a speculative basis and was roughly 40 percent leased at the time of sale.

YORK, PA. — National developer CRG has sold The Cubes at Emig Road, a 311,920-square-foot speculative industrial facility in York. The newly built, cross-dock warehouse sits on 29 acres and features a clear height of 36 feet, high-efficiency LED lighting, 29 dock doors, 149 car parking spaces and 27 trailer stalls. Approximately 125,000 square feet of the building is leased to DCL Logistics, a third-party logistics company based in Fremont, Calif. JLL is marketing the remainder of the space for lease. CRG’s parent company, Clayco, served as design-builder on the project, and its subsidiary, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, was the architect. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  