The facility is fully net leased through 2030 to Worldwide Flight Services.
CRG Sells 66,552 SF Industrial Building in Franklin Park, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — CRG has sold The Cubes at ORD, a newly constructed industrial building totaling 66,552 square feet in Franklin Park, located immediately southeast of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Developed on a speculative basis in 2025, the facility is fully leased to Worldwide Flight Services. The infill development offers direct access to I-294 and features 20 exterior dock doors, two drive-in doors, 11 trailer storage spaces and parking for 70 vehicles. Erik Foster, Mike Wilson, Brian Colson and Brian Pomorski of Avison Young represented CRG in the transaction. Matt Mulvihill of CBRE represented the tenant. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed. CRG integrated partner LJC designed The Cubes at ORD, while parent company Clayco served as general contractor.

