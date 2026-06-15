Monday, June 15, 2026
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Building-C-The-Cubes-Mesa-AZ
Located in Mesa, Ariz., Building C at The Cubes at Mesa Gateway features 1.2 million square feet of built-to-suit industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

CRG Sells Industrial Building at 1.2 MSF Cubes at Mesa Gateway in Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — CRG has completed the sale of Building C at The Cubes at Mesa Gateway, a 1.2 million-square-foot master-planned industrial park in Mesa. Will Strong, Molly Miller, Jack Stamets, Michael Matchett and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the CRG in the transaction and procured the buyer, an undisclosed global alternative asset manager. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located at 7111 S. Crismon Road, Building C sits on 268 acres and features state-of-the-art industrial space built to suit for an investment-grade tenant. The facility offers proximity to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, near-immediate access to Loop 202 and close connectivity to State Route 24.

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