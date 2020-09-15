REBusinessOnline

CRG Sells The Cubes at Troutdale Industrial Facility Near Portland to KKR

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oregon, Western

Cubes-Troutdale-OR

C&S Wholesale Grocers occupies The Cubes at Troutdale, a 350,000-square-foot industrial facility in Troutdale, Ore.

TROUTDALE, ORE. — CRG has completed the sale of The Cubes at Troutdale, a 350,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility located at 2503 NW Sundial Road in Troutdale, a suburb on the east side of Portland. KKR acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Situated within Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park, the facility includes a 76,000-square-foot cooler space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery supplier in the United States. CRG led the development of the facility and formed a joint venture partnership with U.S. Logistics Fund 1 to invest in the project. Vertical construction started in February 2019. The developers claim the property will create 300 new jobs for C&S.

