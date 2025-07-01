Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Chapter Ann Arbor will feature 625 beds across 183 fully furnished units.
CRG, Shapack to Build 19-Story Student Housing Tower Near University of Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — CRG and co-developer Shapack Partners have closed on the site and secured full construction financing for Chapter Ann Arbor, a 19-story student housing tower located one block from the University of Michigan’s Central Campus in Ann Arbor. The property will feature 625 beds across 183 units. Construction is slated to begin in August, with completion anticipated in time for the 2027-2028 academic year.

Located at the northeast corner of South University Avenue and Church Street in Ann Arbor’s South University District, the project will offer fully furnished apartments across studio through five-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a fitness center, study lounges, a library and rooftop patio.

Lamar Johnson Collaborative, a subsidiary of CRG’s parent company Clayco, designed the development. Findorff, a Madison, Wis.-based construction company, will serve as general contractor.

