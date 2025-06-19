CRG, STAG Industrial Break Ground on 500,240 SF Facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — CRG and STAG Industrial have broken ground on Park Loop @ I-65, a 500,240-square-foot speculative industrial facility located at 650 Park Loop Road in Shepherdsville. The project is situated on a 42.5-acre site one mile east of I-65 and 20 miles south of Louisville, Ky. Park Loop @ I-65 will feature 40-foot clear heights, 96 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 185-foot-deep truck courts, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, trailer storage and parking for 310 vehicles.

CRG and STAG Industrial plan to deliver the facility in early 2026. The developers have tapped Alex Grove and Doug Butcher of CBRE to market and lease the project. The design-build team includes Clayco (CRG’s parent company) and Lamar Johnson Collaborative.