ELLABELL, GA. — CRG has sold 77 acres within its 764-acre The Cubes at West Port industrial park in the west Savannah suburb of Ellabell to Lecangs, a global third-party logistics user. CRG and parent company Clayco plan to construct a new 1 million-square-foot industrial facility for Lecangs on the site, which sits roughly 25 miles from Savannah at 3438 U.S. Highway 80 E in Bryan County. The construction timeline for the Lecangs development was not disclosed.