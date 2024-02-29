Thursday, February 29, 2024
The Cubes at ORD is slated for completion in the fourth quarter.
CRG to Develop 66,552 SF Spec Industrial Facility Adjacent to O’Hare International Airport

by Kristin Harlow

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — CRG has unveiled plans to develop The Cubes at ORD, a 66,552-square-foot speculative industrial facility in the Chicago suburb of Franklin Park. The project will be situated on 4.3 acres at 3901 Fleetwood Drive immediately southeast of O’Hare International Airport. The multimodal facility, which will feature direct access to I-294 and the airport, will accommodate small and mid-size users looking for Class A space in the submarket. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. The Cubes at ORD will offer the same modern features as CRG’s other Cubes-branded facilities, including ESFR sprinkler systems, high-efficiency LED lighting, 20 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 11 trailer storage spaces and parking for 70 vehicles.

CRG’s parent company, Clayco, will serve as the builder. CRG affiliate Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the architect. Brian Colson and Brian Pomorski of Avison Young will market the project for lease. Avison Young also represented CRG in the purchase of the land, while Michael Caprile of CBRE represented the sellers.

