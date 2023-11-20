Monday, November 20, 2023
Chapter at Madison is a 10-story development slated for completion in September 2024.
CRG Tops Out 534-Bed Chapter at Madison Student Housing Community in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — CRG has topped out Chapter at Madison, a 534-bed student housing community rising 10 stories near the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The property is nearly two-thirds preleased ahead of its completion date, which is slated for September 2024. Located at 802 Regent St. within the historic Greenbush neighborhood, Chapter at Madison will feature 165 units in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom floor plans ranging from 395 to 1,633 square feet. Monthly rental rates per bed will range from $999 to $1,859. Amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, rooftop terrace, underground parking garage and private study spaces. The development will also house 2,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the architect, and Madison-based Findorff is the general contractor.

