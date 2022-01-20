CRG, Venture One Break Ground on 897,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in University Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

UNIVERSITY PARK, ILL. — CRG and Venture One Real Estate have broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for Central Steel & Wire Co. (CS&W) at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, a southern suburb of Chicago. The new facility will serve as the headquarters and operations hub for CS&W, which is a metals distributor and fabricator. The project is the third development within Gateway 57, a 355-acre industrial park located at the southeast corner of Steger and Central roads.

Clayco will serve as the design-builder, Lamar Johnson Collaborative will serve as architect and Jacob & Hefner Associates is the civil engineer. Dirk Riekse, Jordan Rovito and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield represented CS&W, while Jason West and Ryan Klink of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developers. Completion is slated for spring 2023.