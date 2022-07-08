REBusinessOnline

Crisafulli Associates Breaks Ground on 114-Unit Multifamily Project in Colonie, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Crisafulli Associates will also serve as general contractor for The Montage, a 114-unit multifamily project in Colonie, New York, and manage the property upon completion.

COLONIE, N.Y. — Locally based developer Crisafulli Associates has broken ground on The Montage, a 114-unit multifamily project located in the upstate New York community of Colonie. The Montage will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters age 55 and older. Residences will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and covered porches or balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, a billiards lounge, private dining room, walking trails and a dog park. Albany-based Capital Bank provided $22 million in construction financing for the project, which is slated for a fall 2023 completion.

