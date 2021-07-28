REBusinessOnline

Criterion Provides $125M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

The office building at 817 Broadway in Manhattan's Union Square neighborhood totals 140,000 square feet and was originally constructed in 1895.

NEW YORK CITY — Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided a $125 million loan for the refinancing of 817 Broadway, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood. The property was originally built in 1895 and features a 4,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. The borrower, Taconic Partners, which acquired the asset in 2016 in partnership with Nuveen Real Estate, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund tenant improvements and leasing costs.

