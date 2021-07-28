Criterion Provides $125M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided a $125 million loan for the refinancing of 817 Broadway, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood. The property was originally built in 1895 and features a 4,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. The borrower, Taconic Partners, which acquired the asset in 2016 in partnership with Nuveen Real Estate, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund tenant improvements and leasing costs.