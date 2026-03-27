Cronheim Arranges $13.2M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Hotels

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — The hotel division of local financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $13.2 million loan for the refinancing of two hotels in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodbridge. The 101-room Comfort Suites was built in 1998, and the 90-room Fairfield Inn & Suites was built in 2003. David Turley led the Cronheim team that secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed bank. The undisclosed borrower plans to use a portion of the proceeds to convert the Comfort Suites property into a 96-room TownePlace Suites hotel.